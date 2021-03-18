  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dalmia Bharat Sugar forays into B2C segment; launches packaged sugar

By: |
March 18, 2021 5:07 PM

The products will be available on top e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket and Flipkart, and in offline stores as well.

According to the company, the production of 'sulphur-free white crystal sugar and natural brown sugar' is being done at its Nigohi unit in Uttar Pradesh.According to the company, the production of 'sulphur-free white crystal sugar and natural brown sugar' is being done at its Nigohi unit in Uttar Pradesh.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries (DBSIL) on Thursday said it has forayed into business-to-consumer segment and announced the launch of its packaged sugar under the brand name Dalmia Utsav.

“We are extremely excited at the launch of ‘Dalmia Utsav’…We aim to provide high-quality sugar to consumers by using a world-class and eco-friendly production process,” DBSIL Whole Time Director BB Mehta said in a statement.

Related News

In the initial phase of the transition to B2C (business-to-consumer) segment, the company said, it plans to launch ‘sulphur-free white crystal sugar and natural brown sugar’ in branded packets and sachets in 12 states and Union territories.

These include Delhi/NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Bihar and West Bengal.

The products will be available on top e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket and Flipkart, and in offline stores as well.

Going forward, the company plans to have a pan-India presence and introduce new sugar variants such as icing sugar along with other core FMCG products.

According to the company, the production of ‘sulphur-free white crystal sugar and natural brown sugar’ is being done at its Nigohi unit in Uttar Pradesh.

The company plans to produce and dispatch the projected quantity of about 250-300 tonne of sugar by March-end.

To support production, DBSIL said the unit has undergone a few up-gradations such as setting up of latest Ion exchange facility for better quality/ sulphur-free sugar grain. The company has also commissioned a state-of-the-art integrated production line for branded/specialised sugar.

This transition will accelerate the company’s evolution from commodity to brand space, transforming the DNA of the business that would in turn enhance value for all the stakeholders, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Dalmia Bharat Sugar forays into B2C segment launches packaged sugar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1TPG’s Rise Fund to invest $200 mn in Airtel Africa mobile money biz
2Funds tie-up for demonstrative AUSC thermal power project by end of March: R K Singh
3Retail jewellers likely to sustain recovery with 30-35% growth in FY22, outlook stable: Report