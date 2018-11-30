Dalmia Bharat Cement develops new chemically modified cement

By: | Updated: November 30, 2018 10:37 PM

The company has put to use this variant of cement in the Chennai airport.

“We have already filed for patent for this variant of cement.

Dalmia Bharat Cement on Friday claimed to have developed a chemically modified and environment-friendly variant of cement for infrastructure projects. The company has already filed a patent for engineered speciality cement, Executive Director Sujit Ghosh said. “We have come out with engineered cement, which is chemically modified and targeted at high performance infrastructure projects that would require only three days of curing instead of three-four weeks,” Ghosh said on the sidelines of an ICC-organised conference on cement. Curing is a process to maintain the correct moisture level in concrete to achieve a desired strength and durability. “We have already filed for patent for this variant of cement.

It will benefit infrastructural as well as large-scale housing construction in the country, as completion time for these projects can be reduced by a month,” he said. The company has put to use this variant of cement in the Chennai airport. Ghosh said the modified variant would require “30 per cent less cement and less water,” making it a greener option. The engineered cement – Infra Green – is manufactured at the 4 million tonne per annum Dalmiapuram plant in Tamil Nadu, the 2.5 mtpa plant in Belgaum and the 4 mtpa plant in Rajgangpur in Odisa. In the household space, Ghosh said Dalmia Bharat Cement has introduced a wall putty that does not require prima and lowers paint consumption by 15-20 per cent, translating to an overall cost saving of 30 per cent.

The company has invested Rs 120 crore in developing the two speciality products and its manufacturing capabilities. The construction chemicals and additives segment in the country is estimated at around Rs 1,390 crore, growing at a rate of 12-25 per cent, he said. Meanwhile, the cement maker is raising its capacity in the 1.3 million tonne plant in West Bengal to 4 mtpa, and at the Rajgangpur plant in Odhisa by another 3 mtpa. The expected outgo on account of these brownfield projects is around Rs 3,500 crore. The company is also exploring a greenfield grinding unit in north Bengal, the official said. Dalmia Bharat Cement’s total installed capacity is likely to go up from 26 mtpa to nearly 33 million mtpa.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Dalmia Bharat Cement develops new chemically modified cement
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition