Dalmia Bharat aims production capacity of 110-130 MTPA by 2031

Cement maker Dalmia Bharat Ltd on Wednesday said it aims to have a production capacity of 110-130 million tonnes per annum by 2031. The company would continue to have a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach the target, the Dalmia Bharat Group firm said in an investor presentation.

It aims “to grow at a CAGR of 14-15 per cent over the next decade to reach the capacity of 110-130 mn tonne by 2031,” Dalmia Bharat said in its ‘Capital allocation and Capex Plan’. However, the company did not share the amount which it would invest to reach that scale by the next decade. Dalmia Bharat has a present installed capacity of 30.8 MTPA.

With ongoing projects, which includes — greenfield & brownfield expansion and upgradation of existing units — its total installed capacity would be 48.5 MTPA. It is investing around Rs 2,000 crore on the ongoing expansion projects, between Rs 4,700 crore to Rs 5,000 crore on new capacity of 10 MnT, the presentation said.

Besides, Dalmia Bharat also added: “Up to 10 per cent of operating cash flow to go into Innovation & Green Energy Fund, development of newer low carbon cements and setting up pilots for disruptive low carbon technologies.” The Tamil Nadu-based company has a strategic imperative to be a “pan India Pure Play cement company,” it added. The company is aiming to have a “significant presence” in every market wherein Dalmia operates.

For the financial year ended on March 30, 2021, Dalmia Bharat’s consolidated revenue from operation was at Rs 10,907 crore.

According to the Cement Manufacturing Association, the total installed capacity in the Indian cement sector is approximately 545 million tonnes per annum.

It accounts for nearly 7 per cent of the global installed capacity, the Indian cement sector is the second-largest cement industry in the world, according to CMA. The sector is presently led by the Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement, which presently has a consolidated capacity of 116.8 MTPA