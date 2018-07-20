Dairy owners in Maharashtra agree to pay farmers Rs 25 per litre for milk

The Maharashtra government seems to have given in to the demands of milk producers in the state who have been on a strike for the last four days seeking better prices for milk.

The Maharashtra government seems to have given in to the demands of milk producers in the state who have been on a strike for the last four days seeking better prices for milk. Dairy owners in Maharashtra have agreed to pay farmers Rs 25 per litre for milk. In all likelihood, the indefinite agitation called by Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) in the state may be called off tonight.

The decision was taken at a meeting of dairy owners which was attended by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Vishnu Hingne, chairman, Pune District Cooperative Milk Producers Association, who was present at the meeting, confirmed that a decision was made to give farmers a rate of Rs 25 per litre for milk. He said dairy owners would get an incentive of Rs 5 per litre in case excess milk was converted into powder. The decision will come into effect from July 21, he added.

Some 15 dairy owners and federations were present for the meet. All eyes will now be on Raju Shetti, president, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) who spearheaded the agitation in the state for higher milk prices and a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre. Earlier in the day, Fadnavis had called for a meeting with dairy owners and federations where a decision was reached to pay farmers Rs 25 per litre for milk. Maharashtra milk producers led by Shetti had stopped milk supplies to dairies and collection was severely affected in the state for the last four days. On Thursday, dairy farmers in Maharashtra spilled milk onto the streets blocking state highways with their cattle in response to the call for a ‘Chakka Jam’ given by farmer body Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS).

Procurement was affected in Pune and Mumbai with collection touching barely 20-25%. Dairy farmers have been protesting for the last four days demanding a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre into farmer accounts and better prices for milk. On Wednesday, Fadnavis had announced the government would withdraw cases filed against farmers during the agitation. He, however, specified that the amnesty would not apply to protestors who are not farmers and those who have been charged with indulging in violence during the stir. Significantly, State Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan met Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti late on Wednesday evening. Shetti asked the government to provide the farmers direct subsidy of Rs 5 per litre, and asked it to guarantee that they will get procurement price of Rs 25 per litre.

The agitation will continue until the state government ensures that dairy farmers get at least Rs 25 per litre as procurement price of milk, which is necessary for their survival,”Shetti had said. There were signs of a breakthrough in the ongoing impasse over the agitation by dairy farmers with water resources minister Girish Mahajan reaching out to farmer leader and Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti.The meeting between the two took place at a state government guest house near the airport on Wednesday midnight.

Mahajan spoke to Shetti about the demands by dairy farmers who have launched an indefinite blockade of milk supplies from Monday under the banner of his Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS) and said would communicate these to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Earlier on Thursday as farmers staged Rasta Rokos throughout state highways in Western Maharashtra, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli, SSS activists said Shetti recieved a call for a meeting with the CM at Nagpur for which he left immediately.

The state government held a meeting with dairies and federations on Thursday earlier in the day at Nagpur where the state legislature is holding its monsoon session. The meeting with Shetti was to be held late evening and current impasse was expected to be broken. Shetti had offered the government an alternative solution that dairy owners should pay farmers a rate of Rs 25 per litre and dairy owners seem to have agreed to this, On Tuesday, Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari had announced that the Government would give 10 per cent incentives to the exporters of milk products. The government has decided to give 10 per cent export incentive on the export of milk, milk powder, and milk products, it has been notified as well.