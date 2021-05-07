Daimler India forms quality school for employees’ upskilling

The Daimler India School of Quality consists of three levels. The foundation level covers basic quality tools and methods, the secondary level teaches advanced quality tools with six sigma approach, and the university level focuses on postgraduate and research programmes.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Thursday announced the formation of Daimler India School of Quality to equip employees with a robust quality mindset.

The programme enhances core competencies of employees across all levels to reinforce quality as a way of life in DICV. With a tailor-made, certified curriculum offered free-of-charge to all employees, DICV is striving to upskill its employees for a future-ready organisation, the company said in a release.

“We hire the best people today and invest in their training to ensure a highly-skilled talent pool for tomorrow. The Daimler India School of Quality is yet another way to give our employees the right tools and mindset needed to build the best products and processes,” said Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO of DICV.

“This enhanced quality is reflected in our BharatBenz portfolio and the vehicles we export to more than 60 markets worldwide,” Arya said.

Employees are assigned various courses at different stages of the programme based on their qualifications and experience, the release said.

The first batch of students comprising around 3,000 employees will undertake the foundation level over the next 12 months, with secondary and university levels continuing beyond April 2022. DICV is also looking at options to offer the programme externally as paid training in the long term.