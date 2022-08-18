Daikin India to invest Rs 500 crore to set up third R&D centre

Reiterating its commitment to the Indian market, AC manufacturer Daikin India on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 500 crore in the next three years to set up its third research and development (R&D) centre in the country at Neemrana in Rajasthan. The centre will start operations in 2023, the company said.

The centre will be spread over 24,000 square metre and employ more than 250 engineers dedicated to the R&D of India-specific products, the company said in a statement. Besides, the facility will also house 22 new testing facilities and labs, which will help increase the company’s manufacturing competitiveness for products in the export markets, it added.

“The R&D centre will look at building products that not just suit Indian consumers but will also focus on creating technologies which are sustainable and environmentally friendly for the global consumers,” said KJ Jawa, chairman and managing director of Daikin India.

Srinivas Reddy, vice president (R&D) of Daikin India, said: “India is a critical market for us and the rationale behind setting up this R&D centre is to invest in technologies that suit Indian conditions and build products as per the demands of consumers.”

The company’s two other R&D centres are located in Hyderabad and Neemrana. The third one will be located next to the company’s Neemrana manufacturing facility. Daikin Airconditioning India (DAIPL) is a 100% subsidiary of Daikin Industries, Japan, which is into the manufacturing of commercial-use and residential air conditioning systems.