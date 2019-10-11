Daiichi-Ranbaxy case: Radha Soami chief claims in HC don’t owe money to Singh brothers

Justice J R Midha sought response of RHC Holding, Singh brothers and Daiichi on the plea of Dhillons.

Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB) head Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his family members Friday approached the Delhi High Court saying they do not owe any money to RHC Holdings Pvt Ltd, promoted by Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.

The Dhillons filed the application following the court’s direction to deposit the amount due to RHC Holdings Pvt Ltd in connection with the execution of Rs 3,500-crore arbitral award won by Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo against former promoters of Ranbaxy Laboratories Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.

Also read| Jio’s IUC move explained: Telcos will enjoy better average revenue thanks to RIL firm

Dhillons told the court that RHC Holding has made false claims that they owe money to the company. Justice J R Midha sought response of RHC Holding, Singh brothers and Daiichi on the plea of Dhillons.

The court, in its September order, said the amount which 55 garnishees, including Dhillon family, owe to RHC Holdings should be deposited with the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court within 30 days. A garnishee order is an order against a third party for the recovery of debt or dues.