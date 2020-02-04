Daiichi contempt case: SC asks Singh brothers to give a definite plan by Feb 24

A bench led by Justice Deepak Gupta observed that it does not want to punish people if there was a scope for recovery and that every opportunity should be given to retrieve the money.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh to give a definite plan by February 24 for depositing Rs 1,170.95 crore each in the contempt case for enforcement of Rs 3,500-crore arbitration award filed by Japanese pharma major Daiichi Sankyo against them. It also asked Daiichi and Fortis Healthcare (FHL) to reply to the Sebi’s plea on allowing Malaysian operator IHH Healthcare Bhd to proceed with an open offer to acquire up to 19.70 lakh shares in the hospital chain.

A bench led by Justice Deepak Gupta observed that it does not want to punish people if there was a scope for recovery and that every opportunity should be given to retrieve the money. To facilitate the recovery, it granted two sessions of four hours each for Singh brothers to visit their lawyers offices. It also asked the brothers to file an affidavit by February 24, explaining how they will discharge their liabilities. The court will now hear the case on March 16.

Senior counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for Malvinder, said that the money has to be paid, but his client needs more time. He also said that forensic audit of companies should be done. Shivender was represented by senior counsel Meenakshi Arora.

The Bench was also informed that suo motu contempt proceedings have been filed against Singhs and Fortis Healthcare for having wilfully violated its December 14 order by which it had put on hold the sale of controlling stake (31%) in FHL to IHH Healthcare for Rs 4,000 crore.

Market regulator Sebi, through counsel Pratap Venugopal, also urged the SC to allow the acquirer Northern TK Venture, Malaysian healthcare major IHH, and Parkway Pantai to proceed with an open offer to acquire up to 19.70 lakh shares (26% of the expanded voting share capital) of FHL. This is mandatory under the Sebi takeover code, he said, adding that IHH had completed the transaction much before the SC stalled the Fortis-IHH deal in December 2018.

“The open offer ought to be proceeded with, in the interests of the shareholders of FHL, who are entitled to, if they so desire, exit the company by accepting the offer, in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Takeover Code, 2011,” Sebi said.

The Singh brothers, who are currently lodged in Tihar jail, appeared before the Bench in connection with the contempt case filed by Daiichi. Both the brothers are in judicial custody in connection with the case filed by Religare FinVest (RFL) – an arm of Religare Enterprises(REL) – for allegedly causing wrongful loss worth Rs 2,397 crore.

The SC had in November last year held both the brothers guilty of contempt for violating its earlier orders that had restrained them from divesting their shares in FHL. However, it had given them one more chance to purge themselves of the contempt if each of them deposited Rs 1,170.95 crore within eight weeks. It also said that the Singhs would be heard later on the quantum of sentence.