Dabur Q4FY23 net profit at Rs 293 crore, misses estimates, revenue up 6.4%

Dabur posted revenue from operations at Rs 2,677.80 crore, up 6.4 per cent from Rs 2,517.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.

Dabur on Thursday reported its fiscal fourth quarter net profit declined 0.5 per cent to Rs 292.76 crore.

FMCG major Dabur on Thursday reported its fiscal fourth quarter net profit declined 0.5 per cent to Rs 292.76 crore from Rs 294.34 crore in the same quarter last year, missing estimates of Rs 350 crore. According to a CNBC TV 18 poll, Dabur was expected to report profit at Rs 350 crore and revenue of Rs 2670 crore. The FMCG firm posted revenue from operations at Rs 2,677.80 crore, up 6.4 per cent from Rs 2,517.8 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22. Dabur has also recommended final dividend of Rs 2.70 per equity share having face value of Re 1 each (i.e., 270 per cent) for the financial year 2022-23.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram