Dabur Q3 Net rises 2.19% to Rs 504.35 cr, net sales up 7.8% to Rs 2,941.75 cr

During the quarter, Dabur’s revenue from the consumer care business segment was up 4.13 per cent to Rs 2,543.23 crore as against Rs 2,442.18 crore in the year-ago period.

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.35 crore for the quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 493.50 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose by 7.8 per cent to Rs 2,941.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,728.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Commenting on the results, Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said, “The overall operating environment remained challenging throughout the quarter with unprecedented inflation of 13 per cent and subdued consumer sentiments. We have mitigated the impact of inflation partially through calibrated price increases and cost-saving initiatives.

Despite these macro-economic headwinds, Dabur remained focused on rolling out consumer-centric innovation that expanded the total addressable market, he added.

“Our investments in distribution footprint expansion in rural India helped drive growth even in a challenging environment with rural demand for Dabur outpacing urban demand by 500bps,” Malhotra added.

Dabur’s total expenses were at Rs 2,388.53 crore, up 7.65 per cent in Q3 FY2021-22, as against Rs 2,218.68 crore of the last year.

Revenue from the food business was up 39.14 per cent to Rs 329 crore as compared with Rs 236.45 crore in the year-ago period.

However, its retail business was up 29.48 per cent to Rs 27.49 crore from Rs 21.23 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

While revenue from other segments was up 38.43 per cent to Rs 32.67 crore as against Rs 23.60 crore.

“There has been a marked revival in discretionary spending by consumers, which helped the Home & Personal care business grow by 8.4 per cent. While our Healthcare portfolio was impacted due to the high base of the previous year and a marked drop in demand for COVID-contextual products, this business reported a 2-year CAGR of 11.4 per cent,” Malhotra said.

Excluding the COVID-contextual range of Chyawanprash and Honey, Dabur’s domestic FMCG Volume Growth stood at 8 per cent for the third quarter, he added.

Dabur’s International Business reported growth of Rs 8.7 per cent in constant currency terms.

“The UK & EU business grew by 21.5 per cent, while the Nepal business was up 17 per cent. The US business posted a growth of 16 per cent, while the Turkey business reported a 14.6 per cent growth and Egypt grew by 13 per cent,” it said.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 557.40 on BSE, up 2.01 per cent from the previous close.