Dabur Q3 net profit falls 5.5 pc to Rs 476.55 cr

Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 5.51 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 476.55 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 504.35 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from operations rose 3.44 per cent to Rs 3,043.17 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 2,941.75 crore a year ago.

Dabur India’s total expenses increased 5.63 per cent to Rs 2,523.09 crore in the latest December quarter. It was Rs 2,388.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd on Thursday were trading at Rs 555.45 apiece on BSE, down 1.10 per cent from the previous close.