Dabur India Q3 profit increases 10% to Rs 367 crore driven by higher net sales

Dabur India on Thursday reported a 10.18% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs367.21 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. Profits were driven by a 11.83% y-o-y increase in net sales to Rs2,199.21 crore in Q3FY19.

The domestic FMCG business grew 15.2% y-o-y, with a volume growth of 12.4% during the quarter.

The company’s Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin for the quarter contracted by 26bps y-o-y to 20.2% against 20.5% a year ago, impacted by increased material cost. Ebitda rose 4.3% to Rs445.2 crore.

Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs1,815.41 crore compared to Rs1,616.63 crore in the same period year ago.

Meanwhile the revenue from food business grew 7.55% y-o-y to Rs226.60 crore. Consumer care business increased by 12.6% y-o-y during the quarter. Revenue from retail business stood at Rs34.24 crore in Q3FY19 compared with Rs32.09 crore in the year ago quarter.

“While the global macroeconomic environment continues to be challenging and competitive intensity remains high, we have put in place strategies to move forward on our profitable growth track by efficiently managing the risks and challenges. We are investing behind our brands, accelerating on product innovation efforts, and are confident of delivering sustainable long-term growth,” Dabur India CEO Sunil Duggal said.

“The medium-term prospects for India remain robust and we are confident that domestic consumer sentiment, particularly in rural markets, will gain pace in the months to come on the back of fiscal stimulus,” Duggal added.

In Q2FY19, Dabur’s net profit grew 4.1% to Rs377 crore. “Categories like health supplements, health care, home care, digestives and skin care, during the quarter, grew 12.3%, 11.1%, 10.9%, 10.8% and 11.9% y-o-y. However, the beverages segment was soft with a growth of 1.5% y-o-y owing to push back of festive season,” anaylsts at Edelweiss noted in their report. Analysts also said that Dabur’s healthy performing categories are getting firmer.

Analysts at Jefferies said, “Though raw materials have eased in Q3FY19, its impact will come in Q4FY19. Margins will continue to face impact of ESOP (Employee stock Exchange program) scheme (around 120 million per quarter), distribution expansion (direct distribution up 20%) and increased ad spends.”

Dabur has appointed Mohit Malhotra as the new chief executive of the company with effect from April 1, 2019. He is currently the CEO of the company’s India business and will succeed the current CEO Sunil Duggal, who has been the CEO of the company since 2002.