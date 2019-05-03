Dabur India posts 6% decline in Q4 profit

By: |
Published: May 3, 2019 12:21:04 AM

Profits were dragged down by subdued rural demand and liquidity crunch, besides a one-off exceptional charge of `75.34 crore on account of impairment of goodwill.

Meanwhile, the food business revenue decreased by 4.9 % y-o-y to `279.07 crore. Consumer care business increased by 6.62% y-o-y during the quarter.

Dabur India on Thursday reported a 6.47% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profits to `371.49 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, falling short of the Bloomberg consensus estimates of `424.6 crore.

Profits were dragged down by subdued rural demand and liquidity crunch, besides a one-off exceptional charge of `75.34 crore on account of impairment of goodwill.

Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, said demand in the domestic market was temporarily impacted by adverse liquidity conditions and agrarian crisis, particularly towards the end of the financial year. “The performance of our international business was, however, relatively muted due to a challenging macroeconomic environment,” Malhotra added.

Operating margins for the quarter contracted by 238 bps y-o-y to 21.48 % . Consequently, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dipped 5.8 % to `457.2 crore.
Revenue from operations in Q4FY19 grew 4.6% y-o-y to `2,128.19 crore. The domestic FMCG business grew 13% y-o-y, while volumes grew 11%. Total expenses stood at `1,729.59 crore compared to `1,603.56 crore a year ago.

Meanwhile, the food business revenue decreased by 4.9 % y-o-y to `279.07 crore. Consumer care business increased by 6.62% y-o-y during the quarter.
Revenue from retail business stood at `31,46 crore in Q4FY19 compared to `27.89 crore a year ago.

The company has proposed a final dividend of `1.50 per equity share having a face value of `1 each for FY19.
For the full fiscal, the company’s net profit recorded a 6.5% growth at `1,446 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 10.1% to `8,533 crore against `7,748 crore a year ago. During the year, Dabur reported a 13.7% growth in its hair care business. The health supplements business recorded a 13.6% growth while the digestives category grew by 14.8%.

Skin and home care business grew by 16.2% and 11.5% y-o-y, respectively, in FY19.
Analysts at Jefferies had said in their report, “Though raw materials have eased in Q3FY19, its impact will come in Q4FY19. Margins will continue to face impact of ESOP scheme (around 120 million per quarter), distribution expansion (direct distribution up 20%) and increased ad spends.”

“With an average 13.8% growth over the first three quarters of FY19, Dabur’s volumes have outperformed most peers. Management is pegging FY20 volume growth at mid to high single-digit,” analysts at Edeweiss noted in their report.

The Dabur India stock closed the day at `382.45, down by 3.91% on the BSE on Thursday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Dabur India posts 6% decline in Q4 profit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition