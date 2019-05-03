Dabur India posts 6% decline in Q4 profit

Dabur India on Thursday reported a 6.47% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profits to `371.49 crore for the quarter ended March 2018, falling short of the Bloomberg consensus estimates of `424.6 crore. Profits were dragged down by subdued rural demand and liquidity crunch, besides a one-off exceptional charge of `75.34 crore on account of impairment of goodwill. Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, said demand in the domestic market was temporarily impacted by adverse liquidity conditions and agrarian crisis, particularly towards the end of the financial year. \u201cThe performance of our international business was, however, relatively muted due to a challenging macroeconomic environment,\u201d Malhotra added. Operating margins for the quarter contracted by 238 bps y-o-y to 21.48 % . Consequently, Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) dipped 5.8 % to `457.2 crore. Revenue from operations in Q4FY19 grew 4.6% y-o-y to `2,128.19 crore. The domestic FMCG business grew 13% y-o-y, while volumes grew 11%. Total expenses stood at `1,729.59 crore compared to `1,603.56 crore a year ago. Meanwhile, the food business revenue decreased by 4.9 % y-o-y to `279.07 crore. Consumer care business increased by 6.62% y-o-y during the quarter. Revenue from retail business stood at `31,46 crore in Q4FY19 compared to `27.89 crore a year ago. The company has proposed a final dividend of `1.50 per equity share having a face value of `1 each for FY19. For the full fiscal, the company\u2019s net profit recorded a 6.5% growth at `1,446 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 10.1% to `8,533 crore against `7,748 crore a year ago. During the year, Dabur reported a 13.7% growth in its hair care business. The health supplements business recorded a 13.6% growth while the digestives category grew by 14.8%. Skin and home care business grew by 16.2% and 11.5% y-o-y, respectively, in FY19. Analysts at Jefferies had said in their report, \u201cThough raw materials have eased in Q3FY19, its impact will come in Q4FY19. Margins will continue to face impact of ESOP scheme (around 120 million per quarter), distribution expansion (direct distribution up 20%) and increased ad spends.\u201d \u201cWith an average 13.8% growth over the first three quarters of FY19, Dabur\u2019s volumes have outperformed most peers. Management is pegging FY20 volume growth at mid to high single-digit,\u201d analysts at Edeweiss noted in their report. The Dabur India stock closed the day at `382.45, down by 3.91% on the BSE on Thursday.