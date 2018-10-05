Dabur India bets big on direct distribution

Dabur recorded the highest-ever domestic volume growth of 21% in Q1FY19 as against the two year’s average volume growth of 8.3%.

Dabur India plans to expand and strengthen its distribution network with a focus on its direct reach. From around 1 million retail outlets, the company proposes to take it to 1.2 million this financial year. Lalit Malik, chief financial officer of Dabur India, said the company has been focusing on growing its distribution network not only in traditional trade but also in emerging channels like modern trade and e-commerce.

“We have also significantly strengthened our rural footprint with Dabur now reaching close to 42,000 villages across the country,” Malik said. Brokerage firm Edelweiss has also noted in its report that the company’s presence in rural markets has significantly gone up.

According to analysts at Axis Capital, “E-commerce channel which has been scaling up well for the company, contributes 2% to sales as compared to 1.2-1.5% of sales few years ago.”

Better reach could give more volumes and will help in getting better revenues, analysts said. Dabur recorded the highest-ever domestic volume growth of 21% in Q1FY19 as against the two year’s average volume growth of 8.3%. Edelweiss said “We expect volume recovery not only sustain but also improve, aided by expansion of herbal market, premiumisation, new launches and uptick in rural spending.”

The company reported Rs 77.0 billion in FY17 and Rs 77.5 billion in FY18 in its revenue from operations. Even as it grows volumes, the company hopes to protect its margins. Dabur has seen a steady increase in its operating margins. In FY16, FY17 and FY18, the company recorded the operating margins of 19.3%, 19.6% and 20.9%. Analysts at Edelweiss said “The focus on bolstering its innovation pipeline, especially in natural segment, and premiumising the same will not only help the company gain share in naturals and ayurveda, but also aid margin improvement”.