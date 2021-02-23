  • MORE MARKET STATS

Dabhol project: NTPC inks pact to buy GAIL’s 25.1% stake in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd

By: |
February 23, 2021 7:36 PM

RGPPL was incorporated on July 8, 2005, and is promoted by NTPC Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd. The company was set up to take over and revive the assets of Dabhol Power Company Project.

Dabhol project: NTPC inks pact to buy GAIL's 25.1% stake in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt LtdRGPPL owns an integrated power generation and re-gasified LNG facility. The power station is one of the India's large gas-based combined cycle power station.

State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said it has signed a share purchase agreement to buy GAIL’s 25.51 per cent stake in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd (RGPPL), which is commonly known as Dabhol project.

After the transaction is complete, NTPC would have 86.49 per cent stake in the RGPPL. Earlier in January, the company had announced acquiring 37.47 per cent stake in RGPPL from its lenders. Initially, NTPC and GAIL had 25.51 per cent stake each in the Dabhol project.

Related News

NTPC Ltd has executed ahare purchase agreements with GAIL (India) Ld on February 23, 2021, for purchase of GAIL’s share (25.51 per cent) in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd (RGPPL) and sale of NTPC’s share (14.82 per cent) (on fully dilutive basis) in Konkan LNG Ltd (KLL),” according to a BSE filing.

It added that after transfer of shares as per the agreements, NTPC will exit from KLL, and NTPC’s shareholding in RGPPL will stand at 86.49 per cent.

RGPPL was incorporated on July 8, 2005, and is promoted by NTPC Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd. The company was set up to take over and revive the assets of Dabhol Power Company Project.

RGPPL owns an integrated power generation and re-gasified LNG facility. The power station is one of the India’s large gas-based combined cycle power station.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

GAILNTPC
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Dabhol project NTPC inks pact to buy GAIL’s 25.1% stake in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Reliance’s proposed business reorganisation credit neutral: Fitch
2Gmail gets App Store privacy labels letting iPhone, iPad users check all the ways Google may collect their data
3iPhone 12 helps Apple sell more phones than Samsung for first time since 2016