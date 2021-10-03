  • MORE MARKET STATS

D-Mart’s Q2 revenue up 46.6% at Rs 7,649.64 crore

October 03, 2021 1:06 PM

Promoted by Radhakishan Damani and his family, DMart retails basic home and personal products across markets which include - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, NCR, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Rajasthan.

In the pre-pandemic July-September quarter of FY 2019-20, it had a revenue of Rs 5,949.01 crore.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, has reported a 46.6 per cent increase in its standalone revenue from operations at Rs 7,649.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 2021.

The company had a revenue from operations of Rs 5,218.15 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

“Standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended (QE) September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 7,649.64 crore,” said Avenue Supermarts in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Its total number of stores as of September 30, 2021 stood at 246.

