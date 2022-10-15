D-Mart’s net profit jumps 64 pc to Rs 686 crore; sales up 37 pc to Rs 10,638.33 crore in Q2

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported an increase of 64.13 per cent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 685.71 crore for the July-September quarter for FY23.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 417.76 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, said Avenue Supermarts in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 36.58 per cent to Rs 10,638.33 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 7,788.94 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts’ total expenses stood at Rs 9,925.95 crore, up 36.93 per cent in Q2/FY23, as against Rs 7,248.74 crore in the year-ago quarter.