D-Mart promoter Radhakishan Damani donates Rs 155 crore to PM Cares Fund

Published: April 4, 2020 10:30:34 PM

Avenue Supermarts, which owns retail brand D-Mart, on Saturday said its promoter Radhakishan Damani has donated Rs 155 crore to the government to fight against Covid-19.

Rs 100 crore is donated to the PM CARES Fund and rest Rs 55 crore to relief funds operated by eleven states governments.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns retail brand D-Mart, on Saturday said its promoter Radhakishan Damani has donated Rs 155 crore to the government to fight against Covid-19 pandemic. As part of that Rs 100 crore is donated to the PM CARES Fund and rest Rs 55 crore to relief funds operated by eleven states governments, said a statement by Avenue Supermarts.

“Our Promoter, Radhakishan Damani through his group company Bright Star Investments Private Ltd donated Rs 100 crore towards the PM CARES Fund and a further Rs 55 crore to various state relief funds.

“We are fully supportive of the swift actions taken by the Central, State and Local Government Bodies of India to protect the general public. Each of us also needs to do our best to protect our communities and fellow countrymen,” the statement said.

India is presently going through an unprecedented complete lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus, it added. According to the latest report of the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3,000-mark on Saturday after 525 fresh infections were reported across the country

