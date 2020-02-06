D-Mart enters top 20 most valuable companies club; Check entire list

Avenue Supermarts is now among the 20 most valuable companies by market capitalisation.
At Wednesday’s close, D-Mart m-cap stood at Rs 1.41 lakh crore — higher than that of marquee names like Wipro, ONGC, UltraTech, among others.
