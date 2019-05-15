Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea says revived 90% of network in 10 storm-hit districts of Odisha

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 9:01:14 PM

"It has already completed connecting 9 blocks in the district. Stocked fuel and DG (diesel-fuelled generators) sets are being used to run the sites at a time when power supply is unavailable," the company said.

Vodafone Idea team is working closely with stakeholders to expedite network restoration in Puri, which took a severe impact of the cyclone.

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea said Wednesday it has restored about 90 per cent of its network in ten cyclone-hit districts of Odisha. Over 2,600 sites are now operational connecting people in these cyclone-hit areas, the company said in a statement. “Vodafone Idea has revived nearly 90 per cent of its network in 10 affected districts of Odisha, which were impacted by cyclone Fani,” the statement added.

The company said it has simultaneously restored 85 per cent of broadband connectivity enabling its 3G and 4G users to use data services. “Having quickly restored high levels of connectivity across 2G, 3G and 4G networks, VIL is also enabling users of other operators to latch onto its network through ICR (intra-circle roaming) voice during this critical period,” it said. Vodafone Idea team is working closely with stakeholders to expedite network restoration in Puri, which took a severe impact of the cyclone.

“It has already completed connecting 9 blocks in the district. Stocked fuel and DG (diesel-fuelled generators) sets are being used to run the sites at a time when power supply is unavailable,” the company said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea says revived 90% of network in 10 storm-hit districts of Odisha
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition