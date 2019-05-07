Cyclone Fani: NTPC helps storm-hit Odisha’s Central Electricity Supply Utility in restoration works

Published: May 7, 2019 6:42:48 PM

The company said it has also provided three diesel generator sets - two of them are of 125 KVA capacity, while the third one is of 250 KVA - to reinstate power supply.

These medical camps have already been visited by over 250 affected people on the afternoon of May 6,? it added.

State-owned NTPC Tuesday said it has provided a manpower strength of 350 to Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha for restoration work in cyclone-affected areas. NTPC has taken a series of measures to provide relief in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha, including early restoration of power and setting up of medical camps, the company said in a statement. “The power giant has provided manpower strength of 350 to the Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU) of Odisha and 1,000 electric poles to quicken this restoration process,” it said.

The company said it has also provided three diesel generator sets – two of them are of 125 KVA capacity, while the third one is of 250 KVA – to reinstate power supply. “NTPC has set up medical camps at two locations in Puri, namely, Penthakata and Chandrabhaga. Each camp comprises of six doctors and five paramedics who are working in coordination with Director Health Services. These medical camps have already been visited by over 250 affected people on the afternoon of May 6,” it added.

