Cyclone Fani: IOC says arrangements in place for uninterrupted fuel supply in Odisha, West Bengal

Published: May 3, 2019 1:50:33 PM

The company said its operations are largely normal across the two eastern states and it continues to supply.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country’s biggest fuel retailer, Friday said it has made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, LPG and jet fuel in Odisha and West Bengal that faced a category-4 cyclone.

“In the wake of the cyclone Fani making landfall in Odisha earlier today (Friday), IOC is fully geared up and ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply from its locations in Odisha and West Bengal on the east coast,” the company said in a statement.

IOC has close to half of the retail fuel market share across the country.

“Adequate stock of petroleum products such as petrol, diesel, LPG, kerosene and aviation fuel is available. The Corporation is also actively assisting the district administration in evacuation, rescue and relief activities,” the statement said.

Cyclone Fani is the worst storm since 2014 and had prompted authorities to shift more than a million people to safer places.

IOC is continuing to operate its 15 million tonne per annum capacity refinery at Paradip on Odisha coast. The refinery is designed to withstand cyclones with a speed of more than 200 kilometres per hour. PTI ANZ

