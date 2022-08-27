Cybernetik expanding capacity to meet rising automation demand

Industrial automation and robotics company Cybernetik is expanding its manufacturing capacity by 15x to meet the rising demand for automation in the manufacturing industry and an increase in the use of robotics.

Mahesh Wagle, co-founder and director, Cybernetik, said the growth in demand is coming from both the Indian and the export markets, especially the US markets, where significant investments are being made into manufacturing automation. Wagle said around 60% of the company’s revenues come from exports.

Cybernetik designs, builds and installs turnkey automation systems for the food, agro, pharmaceutical, chemical, renewable energy and other manufacturing industries and the current wave of demand was coming from the food processing, renewable energy and automotive industry, Wagle said. Cybernetik was running out of capacity at its four plants to meet this demand.

Cybernetik’s fifth manufacturing unit in Vile Bhagad industrial estate of MIDC will augment production capacity by 15x and enable the company to have a faster cycle time.