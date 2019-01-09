Cyber crimes rise 5 times: Watch out if you haven’t protected your devices yet

As cyber crimes put sensitive data at stake, cyber fraud, hacking, stalking and intellectual property frauds take place. (Reuters)

Do you use an antivirus on your computer or your smartphone? If not, beware, as the incidents of cyber crimes rose almost by five folds during the year 2011- 2016, a report by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) said.

While India saw massive growth in the number of internet users and became the 3rd largest user in the world after the USA and China, it also ranked among the top 5 countries affected by cybercrime. As cyber crimes put sensitive data at stake, cyber fraud, hacking, stalking and intellectual property frauds take place.

Although Indian law enforcement agencies are aware of the use of technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Facial Recognition, IoT etc., to identify and catch suspects/criminals, the problem lies in the implementation and execution of these technologies.

Also read:Wait before you recharge your DTH for full year; TRAI rules on TV channel prices to kick in soon

The study said that instead of having a state-level implementation of these technologies to cater to cybercrime cases, a national level implementation is the need of the hour. The role of central government, hence, becomes indispensable for funding and support so that state-level law enforcement agencies can upgrade their technology.

The government of India has taken steps to curb cyber crimes but additional development in terms of detecting and resolving cybercrime has to be incorporated for effective control, said the report. It added that new policing technologies might help in fighting crime and might reduce the onus of individual businesses and citizens to protect themselves.

Steps to take to prevent cybercrime

One can never be extra cautious when it comes to cybercrime prevention. Keeping that in mind, there are a few ways one can undertake to stop being vulnerable.

For one, a good full- service internet security kit must be installed in every device that has access to the internet. One must also be careful to regularly update the software. Also, stick to strong passwords and avoid using public info like birthdays as your passwords.

Since social media is a part and parcel of everyday life, one must be very careful about what they put on the net. Passwords, OTPs etc are also confidential information; avoid sharing them with strangers.