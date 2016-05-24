Cyber crimes: CBI, Police Academy to make judges tech savvy

The use of IT to commit crimes as well as the use of cyber tools to detect crimes and track down criminals is also on the rise. (Thinkstock)

Amid a rising trend of cases related to cyber crimes, the government has asked the CBI and the National Police Academy to train members of the lower judiciary in tackling such issues.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry has written to CBI and the National Police Academy “to conduct training programmes for judicial officers for sensitisation in cyber crimes and related issues.”

Official sources in the ministry said here that such training programmes will strengthen the capability of judges in handling such crimes which are technical in nature.

The CBI and the Police Academy may now plan conferences and orientation programmes for judges to familiarise them with cyber and Information Technology related cases.

Bhopal-based National Judicial Academy is already holding orientation programmes for judges and judicial officers on cyber crimes.

The move comes against the backdrop of the cyber world being used by various groups and individuals to post anti-India and ‘jihadi’ content.

With pornography being another issue, the Law Ministry thought it appropriate to train judicial officers in understanding the intricacies involved in dealing with such cases.

The use of IT to commit crimes as well as the use of cyber tools to detect crimes and track down criminals is also on the rise.

Seeking to keep pace with the developments, the laws related to cyber crimes have also witnessed some changes and a need was felt to update the judges on the emerging trends and amendments made to the law, an officer explained.