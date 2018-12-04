‘CV segment faces short-term hiccups, to recover soon’

By: | Updated: December 4, 2018 1:51 AM

However, following the liquidity crunch in the financial markets, the financing scenario is expected to get tightened which will adversely hit CV sales in the near-term.

As liquidity scenario improves, the sector is likely to see momentum coming back as the industry will also witness pre-buying in FY20 ahead of the roll-out of new emission norms.

Despite near-term challenges, arising from liquidity crunch and declining profitability from fleet operators, Icra has maintained a stable outlook for the commercial vehicle (CV) segment as it expects underlying demand to remain strong from pick-up in infrastructure sector as a result of stable demand from core freight generating sectors such as steel, cement and Exim trade.

However, following the liquidity crunch in the financial markets, the financing scenario is expected to get tightened which will adversely hit CV sales in the near-term. Icra’s channel check suggests lending to small fleet operators with relatively weak credit profile would be impacted the most in the near-term. As liquidity scenario improves, the sector is likely to see momentum coming back as the industry will also witness pre-buying in FY20 ahead of the roll-out of new emission norms.

So far, the demand for M&HCV (truck) has remained indifferent to revision in axle load carrying norms, thereby reflecting a healthy underlying demand. The M&HCV segment is about to grow 18-20% in volume terms during FY19 and witness a healthy growth in FY20 as well on the back of implementation of BS-VI emission norms (from April 2020 onwards).

For November, market leaders such as Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have reported a sales decline of 5% and 9%, respectively due to lack of consumer sentiment as well as liquidity crisis. While Tata Motors’ domestic sales dipped to 33,488 units in November 2018 as compared to 35,307 units in same month last year, Ashok Leyland sales declined to 13,121 units in November 2018 as compared to 14,457 units in the corresponding period. Another major player Volvo Eicher domestic sales dipped by 7.4% to 3,935 units in November 2018 from 4,251 units in similar month last year.

According to Motilal Oswal, the CV sector has witnessed second month of weak sales. CV wholesales were hit in November 2018 by liquidity and financing constraints.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. ‘CV segment faces short-term hiccups, to recover soon’
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition