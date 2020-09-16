Customers of lithium batteries exiting Chinese products: Exide

India’s largest storage battery maker Exide Industries (EIL) on Tuesday said the coronavirus pandemic had provided a major opportunity for the company, which has been witnessing renewed interests from many original equipment manufacturers as customers of lithium-ion batteries are no longer looking for Chinese products.

Eyeing India’s electric vehicle (EV) market, Exide had formed a joint venture with Switzerland-based Leclanché SA in a 75:25 ratio in June 2018. Production plant of the JV company, Exide Leclanche Energy, is in Gujarat, where six production lines have been ordered for battery pack assembly for cylindrical, prismatic and pouch cells.