Customers of lithium batteries exiting Chinese products: Exide

Eyeing India’s electric vehicle (EV) market, Exide had formed a joint venture with Switzerland-based Leclanché SA in a 75:25 ratio in June 2018. Production plant of the JV company, Exide Leclanche Energy, is in Gujarat, where six production lines have been ordered for battery pack assembly for cylindrical, prismatic and pouch cells.
