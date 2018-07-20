Customers complain of bedbugs in business class of Air India’s Newark-Mumbai flight

“All our seats infested with bed bugs,” a Twitter user said.

Air India bed bugs: In a bizarre incident, customers in Air India’s Newark-Mumbai flight have complained about bed bugs being found in the business class. A Twitter user named Saumya Shetty shared her harrowing experience in the flight. “Covered in painful bedbug bites all over my body thanks to business class of AirIndia is this what you charge for? I only got moved to another seat in the morning when we were landing, it was disgusting! Mind you I was traveling with 3 kids,” she tweeted. Notably, the controversial incident took place after bedbugs were found on its premium Newark-Mumbai flight on Thursday, media reports said.

Another Twitter user Pravin Tonsekar tweeted that the seats were infested with bugs. Notably, he had also tagged PM Modi and Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu in his post. “All our seats infested with bed bugs. Sir have heard of before bugs in trains, but shocked to experience on our Maharaja, that too business,” Pravin Tonsekar said on micro-blogging site.

The incident comes at a time when the debt laden carrier has failed to garner any attention from bidders. Replying to the aggreived passenger, Air India said: “We are sorry to hear this, Mr Pravin. Sharing the details with our maintenance team for corrective measures in this regard.”

Earlier this week, the government said it would revisit the Air India disinvestment plan after oil prices, foreign exchange and other global economic indicators stabilise. While asserting that the government remains committed to the disinvestment of Air India, Union minister Jayant Sinha told the Rajya Sabha that the national carrier has shown “considerable improvement” in operational and financial parameters in the recent past. The government’s proposal to sell 76 per cent stake as well as transfer management control of the debt-laden airline to private players failed to take off in May.