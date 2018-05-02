‘Customer delight’: Anand Mahindra tweets what happened with him on Etihad Airways flight on eve of his birthday

Anand Mahindra, being the Chairman of the Mahindra Group has to travel a lot. Sometimes, even on his birthday.

Anand Mahindra, who is the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to Twitter to share what happened with him on the eve of his birthday. Anand Mahindra tweeted, “Was on an @EtihadAirways flight on the eve of my birthday. They sprung a nice surprise on me and presented me this card with birthday wishes from the captain & entire crew. Thank you for the thoughtfulness & also for the lesson in creating ‘customer delight’…”

The Mahindra Group Chairman shared a picture as well with his tweet.

Earlier, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government achieved the fantastic feat of electrifying all the villages in the country, Anand Mahindra expressed his happiness on Twitter. Mahindra wrote, “Tweeting from 35k ft via airline wifi.Wifi seems a basic right now!Reflecting on how we urbanites took basic facilities for granted these past decades while so many villages had no access to power&light.This is a moment to acknowledge & appreciate those behind this achievement.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter wrote, “28th April 2018 will be remembered as a historic day in the development journey of India. Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever! I am delighted that every single village of India now has access to electricity.”