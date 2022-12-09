Cummins technology for GAIL Hydrogen plant

Power solutions company, Cummins announced on Thursday that it would provide technology to build one of India’s largest proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser for GAIL at Vijaipur, in Madhya Pradesh in collaboration with EPC player Tecnimont, the Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group. This project is expected to produce 4.3 tonne of green hydrogen per day. This was the largest green hydrogen plant in the country with a capacity of 10 MW.

Cummins said it would leverage its advanced proprietary PEM electrolysis technology, one of the most advanced and efficient technologies to manufacture electrolysers for the GAIL project. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned by November, 2023.

Also Read: Kirloskar Brothers’ EGM results expected by Monday

At the commencement of this flagship project, Ashwath Ram, MD of Cummins India, said the GAIL Green Hydrogen production project based on their PEM Electrolyzer technology was a first of its kind and would pave the way for many such projects in the future.

Ram said they were aligned with India’s National Hydrogen Mission to pave the path towards zero emissions and support the transition to decarbonised power. The company believes that decarbonisation was a growth opportunity for Cummins.

Cummins has supplied and commissioned more than 600 electrolysers worldwide with PEM and alkaline technologies. These electrolysers operate in hydrogen refuelling stations, industrial applications, gas grids, and energy storage projects.