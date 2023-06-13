Cummins India receives CPCB IV+ compliance certifications

Power technology firm Cummins announced that it had received various CPCB IV+ compliance certifications from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) on June 12, 2023. The certification is for various ranges of genset products. “The certifications awarded by ARAI reaffirms the readiness of Cummins India Limited to provide its customers with various CPCB IV+ emission norms compliant gensets, effective July 1, 2023, when the new regulations will come into effect,” it said in a regulatory filing.

“For us, the transition to CPCB IV+ genset emission norms is more than just launching a technologically advanced and compliant product range. The certifications are a strong testament to our capabilities in providing robust, Made in India, reliable, and sustainable power solutions,” said Ashwath Ram, Managing Director of Cummins India Limited.

“This validation increases our confidence to provide exceptional power solutions that meet the highest performance, reliability, and environmental responsibility standards,” said Shveta Arya, Business Head, Power Systems, Cummins India Limited.

The Central Pollution Control Board in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Forest had laid down fresh emission regulations for diesel genset and the standards will apply to all the sets assembled, manufactured and imported to India. The new guidelines will be implemented from July 1, 2023. Per the new guidelines, the emission of oxides of nitrogen and hydrocarbons in a diesel generator with up to 8 kW power should not exceed 7.5 g/kWh and the emission of carbon monoxide should not exceed 3.5 g/kWh and the particulate matter should be under 0.30 g/kWh.Further, for generators between 8 kW and 19 KW power, the emission limits of oxides of nitrogen and hydrocarbons have been decreased.

Compared to the current CPCB II standards, the measures will result in an approximately 90 per cent reduction in particulate matter (PM) and harmful oxides of nitrogen (NOx) concentrations, Cummins India said.

Earlier in May, Cummins India posted fiscal fourth quarter consolidated profit at Rs 348.91 crore, up 61.3 per cent from Rs 216.27 crore in the same quarter last year. It clocked revenue from operations at Rs 1933.85 crore, up 28.7 per cent as compared to Rs 1502.12 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22.