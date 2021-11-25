  • MORE MARKET STATS

CSR budgets of companies must create social, environment, business value: VK Saraswat

By: |
November 25, 2021 2:42 PM

Addressing 'National CSR Network' virtual round table, Saraswat further said corporate social responsibility (CSR ) should also promote artificial intelligence and automation activities.

V K SarawatNiti Aayog member V K Sarawat

The corporate social responsibility budgets of companies must create social, environment and business value, Niti Aayog member V K Sarawat said on Thursday.

Addressing ‘National CSR Network’ virtual round table, Saraswat further said corporate social responsibility (CSR ) should also promote artificial intelligence and automation activities.

Related News

“CSR budgets must create social, environment and business value… CSR must have compelling value proposition,” he said. Saraswat pointed out that year-on-year data shows that more companies have been concerned about business sustainability and have committed diligent efforts in implementing CSR practices.

“CSR should not only be impacting the society we live in and create a healthier community, but it can also be a part of a business strategy for success. It builds crucial ethical stand, in which members are accountable for fulfilling their public duty,” he said. According to Saraswat, benefits of CSR include increase in customer retention, winning new businesses, enhanced relationships with stakeholders.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. CSR budgets of companies must create social environment business value VK Saraswat
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Redmi Note 11T 5G effect: Motorola to launch Moto G31 in India on November 29
2Private credit can be USD 89 bn opportunity in next five years: Report
3Redmi Note 11 4G: Xiaomi launches yet another Redmi Note 11 ahead of Redmi Note 11T 5G India launch