CSG to open delivery centre in Bengaluru

Arvind Mehra

In today’s interconnected world, it is imperative for communications and digital services providers to offer innovative products and services that deliver a seamless customer experience.

Moreover, it is said that for the next billion people to become internet users, the future is mobile—the smartphone is their computing device, TV, wallet, classroom and communications hub. Some of the technology companies that support these services are making new moves in Bengaluru to grow their presence in this emerging market, in particular in Bengaluru’s Embassy Tech Village, where multinationals such as Cisco and Sony have recently moved in.

Among the new residents in Embassy Tech Village is CSG, a US-based IT company that provides business support systems software and services primarily to the telecommunications industry.

Arvind Mehra, general manager, India Delivery Centre, CSG International, said, “The decreasing cost of smartphones is making it easier for the next billion users to join the online world through the smartphone, and service providers are rethinking many of their services to cater to not only a new generation of consumers, but one that is increasingly interested in voice-based and video content-based services.”

According to Mehra, CSG is growing key parts of its organisation, including its Bengaluru operations. CSG currently has approximately 500 employees in Bengaluru and through recruiting efforts in the domestic market, expects to nearly double in size by the end of next year.

“In India and other markets in Asia and Africa, the next billion revolution has begun, priming these markets to become key hubs of connectivity. Bringing the mobile world to consumers requires a new level of innovation from communications service providers and many will need new thinking and new resources to take advantage of the opportunity at hand,” he said.

As part of its India Delivery Centre in Bengaluru, the company will create new jobs in development, technology services and support, automation and testing for a variety of its solutions. The new office is expected to be opened by CEO Bret Griess later this month. “The move to the tech park will enrich the working environment and offer advancement opportunities for our employees in Bengaluru, as well as expanding the company’s presence in the region,” he said.