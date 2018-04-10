Crop support scheme: Extra cost to Centre seen at ~Rs 45,000 crore

In 2017-18 (October-September), the Centre expended close to Rs 60,000 crore — Rs 25,000 crore to meet procurement cost of wheat, rice and coarse cereals under the National Food Security Act and a record Rs 35,000 crore for the price support scheme for pulses and oilseeds. (Reuters)

The Centre will have an additional annual outgo of close to Rs 45,000 crore — over the comparable expenditure in 2017-18 — to run the procurement-based price support scheme for 23 agricultural crops cleared by a group of ministers (GoM) recently, while state governments among them will require to shell out some Rs 7,000 crore de novo. The Narendra Modi government is banking heavily on the price-support package for farmers — which is meant to ensure that farmers get 150% of their production cost as price for their produce — for its re-election in 2019. The Cabinet is set to consider the proposals this week.

In 2017-18 (October-September), the Centre expended close to Rs 60,000 crore — Rs 25,000 crore to meet procurement cost of wheat, rice and coarse cereals under the National Food Security Act and a record Rs 35,000 crore for the price support scheme for pulses and oilseeds. Compared to this, it will have to spend Rs 1,04,360 crore to run the so-called Market Assurance Scheme (MAS) as approved by the GoM last week.

This is how the maths works out. The NITI Aayog had earlier estimated the total cost of nationwide implementation of MAS at a little over Rs 1.11 lakh crore, assuming all the 23 crops identified including wheat and rice are covered up to 40% of the marketable surplus and capping the prices loss (difference between farm harvest prices and the minimum support prices) to be eligible for compensation at 25% of the MSPs. Sources said that the GoM, headed by home minister Rajnath Singh, has approved the scheme with these broad conditions set by the NITI Aayog. The group therefore said the support under MAS, including procurement cost of roughly 15%, should not exceed 40% of the MSPs. The Centre will bear the entire procurement cost and 100% of the price loss cost up to 20% of the MSP and half the price loss cost between 20% and 25% of MSP. On their part, the states will have to spend only half of the price loss cost between 20% and 25% .

So the Centre’s maximum MAS cost in the GoM-approved form is about 93.75% of the NITI Aayog-estimated Rs 1.11 lakh crore. While states have to bear only 6.25% of the estimated MAS cost, the GoM has said that any cost of additional price support to farmers which states intend to give would be at their own cost.

The cost of the food subsidy under National Food Security Act in FY18 was Rs 1.4 lakh crore including 18% or Rs 25,000 crore as incidentals on storage and handling (it is estimated that Rs 1.69 lakh crore will be required in FY19 under NFSA for MSP operations and sale of the foodgrains at the heavily subsidised prices, through the public distribution system). With a steep fall in prices of pulses and oilseeds, last year saw the price support for these crops to rise to an unprecedented level; Rs 35,000 crore was spent in the year compared with just Rs 13,000 crore in the previous year.

Of course, the GoM has retained the option for the state governments to implement an alternative scheme that doesn’t require crop procurement by the government, but few states are expected to choose this scheme. Under the price-deficiency payment scheme or PDPS, farmers are paid the difference between MSP and sale price at mandis. For the same level of support, the NITI Aayog had estimated the cost of PDPS to be around Rs 69,500 crore.

A third scheme where the private sector was to be encouraged to procure crops at MSPs with assorted incentives — the idea was to nudge the states to adopt this scheme through a financial aid — the sources said, has been put in abeyance. The scheme would have reduced the cost to the exchequer by two-thirds.

By Prabhudatta Mishra