CrisprBits: Startup meets healthcare needs with next-gen tech

In recent times, CRISPR (an acronym for clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats), has generated a lot of excitement in the scientific community, in its ability to improve human health. Basically, it is a gene-editing technology that is easier, faster, less expensive, and more powerful. Genome editing is of great interest in the prevention and treatment of human diseases.

Bengaluru-based biotechnology startup, CrisprBits, is one of the first Indian companies using CRISPR, to develop high-quality solutions in the life sciences that all Indians can afford. Recently, it raised $250,000 in Pre-seed funding from US-based VJ Group. The funding will be used towards product development, team expansion and for R&D.

Founded by Vijay Chandru, Sunil Arora, Rajeev Kohli, Bharat Jobanputra, and Aditya Sarda in 2020, CrisprBits operates under three key principles: using deep science to deliver high quality products; adhering to the highest ethical standards, including in the choice of products they offer; and developing an organisation that draws exceptional individuals with diverse backgrounds and affinities. With offices in Delhi and Bengaluru, their laboratory is located in C-CAMP, a premier incubator for biotechnology innovation in Bengaluru.

Also read: Higher costs no deterrent for startups using WhatsApp, Twitter for business

“The team’s prior experience in developing diagnostics, precision medicine and clinical-research solutions that are used by clinicians, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in India and around the world, has enabled us to come out with products that have significant public health and social impact,” said Arora. “The new investment will accelerate our next phase of growth and allow us to develop many more high-quality healthcare solutions in diagnostics and gene editing.”

The company plans to extend its CRISPR-based diagnostics platform to point-of-care detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance genes associated with hospital-acquired infections.

The company developed OmiCrisp, a CRISPR-based test to detect SARS-CoV2 and to determine whether it is an Omicron or non-omicron variant. The test was developed with support from the C-CAMP-InDx (Indigenisation of Diagnostics Programme), an initiative supported by the government’s department of biotechnology.

Chandru, a renowned academician and entrepreneur, said, “At CrisprBits, we are using the latest in CRISPR gene editing technology to bring high-quality life sciences solutions. With the recent publication of our manuscript on OmiCrisp, we are demonstrating our commitment to infectious disease surveillance. Beyond diagnostics, we will also explore new therapeutic strategies in gene editing for oncology and cardio-vascular applications.”

Also read: ‘Making IHCL profitable my biggest achievement’

AT THE FOREFRONT

* A Bengaluru-based biotechnology startup

* Leverages CRISPR gene-editing tech to develop life sciences solutions

* OmiCrisp test is used to detect SARS-CoV2

* Raises $250,000 in pre-seed funding from US-based VJ Group