Crisil expects B&M retailers’ capex to rise 60% in 3 fiscals

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 2:49 AM

Owing to increased penetration of brick and mortar (B&M) retailers in tier-II cities, Crisil expects the capital expenditure of B&M retailers to rise 60% over three fiscals.

Government regulation, and the ability to manage operating profitability, despite increased store addition, will be key monitorables.

Owing to increased penetration of brick and mortar (B&M) retailers in tier-II cities, Crisil expects the capital expenditure of B&M retailers to rise 60% over three fiscals. Capex over the next three fiscals will lead to annual store space addition of 20% for F&G and 15% for the apparel segment — both higher by 5% compared with space addition over the previous three years.

Last fiscal, 75% of store additions have been in tier II cities. “We expect capex of Crisil rated B&M retailers to reach `12,500 crore during fiscals 2019-2021, compared with `7,500 crore incurred between fiscals 2016 and 2018,” said Anuj Sethi, senior director, Crisil Ratings. “Despite higher capex spend, Crisil expects the credit profiles of the B&M retailers it rates to benefit from improving credit metrics due to better cash generation, which will obviate the need for material debt addition,” said Gautam Shahi, director, Crisil Ratings.

“For instance, the debt to Ebitda ratio for B&M retailers, which improved to about 2.1 times in fiscal 2018, from 3.7 times in fiscal 2016, is likely to improve further to below 1.5 times by fiscal 2021”. Government regulation, and the ability to manage operating profitability, despite increased store addition, will be key monitorables.

