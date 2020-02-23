Crisil downgrades PNB Housing Finance’s NCDs, bank loans

By: |
Published: February 23, 2020 8:00:45 AM

The ratings agency has also downgraded PNB Housing Finance's Rs 20,000-crore fixed deposit programme

Crisil rating, PNB housing finance, PNB housing finance crisil ratingThe NCDs were downgraded to to “CRISIL AA/Stable” from “AA+/negative”.

Ratings agency Crisil downgraded PNB Housing Finance’s non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 5,700 crore and bank loan facilities worth Rs 4,000 crore to “CRISIL AA/Stable” from “AA+/negative”. The ratings agency has also downgraded the Rs 20,000-crore fixed deposit programme of the housing financier to FAA+/stable from FAAA/negative.

The ratings agency said the downgrade factors in “weakening of asset quality metrics due to slippages from some large developer accounts in the wholesale loan portfolio.”

