Cricketer Yuvraj Singh joins virtual reality startup Holosuit as investor, brand ambassador

HoloSuit is now in the process of raising its next round of funding, it said. Image courtesy: holosuit

HoloSuit, an AR/VR based tech startup, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from YWC sports. In addition, cricketer Yuvraj Singh has also come onboard as its investor and brand ambassador for its sports wing, the company said in a statement. The tech company, which acts as a bridge between real and virtual world, is now in the process of raising its next round of funding, it said.

“I believe what Holosuit has built is just amazing , it’s the next generation learning and training suit using XR which can be used in various fields including sports, health, entertainment, games, factory training and many more. I am thrilled to be part of this tech initiative which will leapfrog us to next level of learning, extremely proud to see this innovation coming out of India,” said Yuvraj Singh.

“The feature that I am looking forward to in the sports vertical at Holosuit will provide sports lovers the ability to train in virtual reality using AI and at the same time use Holosuit in real world to track their progress,” former India test cricketer also said.

It would also simplify and help athletes to understand the techniques better of their respective sports, he added. Holosuit has already launched its two versions of suit few months back.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsha Kikkeri, CEO, Holosuit, said, “I am delighted and honored to have Mr Singh on board with us and thankful to Catapooolt.com for facilitating the association. Recently at the 5th World Machine Learning and Deep Learning Congress in Dubai, we demonstrated how HoloSuit technology is transcending Machine Learning to herald the era of Machine TeachingTM , where virtual AI trainers can systematically coach the players towards sports excellence.”