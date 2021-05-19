Credit Suisse to hire 1,000 plus IT staff in India in 2021

So the bank is nurturing local leaders within India IT. They would have accountability and ownership for delivery of IT solutions and services to the bank’s global businesses.

Credit Suisse, a Swiss investment bank, on Tuesday announced that it planned to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India in 2021. The company said this was a continuation of its India growth strategy that has seen the bank hire 2,000 IT employees in the last three years as it sees the country as a global technology innovation hub.

India now accounts for nearly 25% of the bank’s global IT staff, the largest footprint of any Credit Suisse location globally. The new hires will comprise developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies such as cyber security, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence using agile and DevOps delivery methods to support the bank’s digital aspirations.

John Burns, head, India IT and senior franchise officer, Pune, said the pandemic had accelerated the use of digital solutions across many areas. The hiring ambitions for 2021 was expected to play a critical role in delivering the bank to its clients, ensuring a digitization-ready architecture, a robust platform, adoption of IT best practices and technologies.

Burns said the hiring plan also highlighted continued commitment to India, particularly to Maharashtra, and supported Credit Suisse’s vision to establish Credit Suisse’s operations here as a global technological hub.

The investment bank’s goal is to leverage the large pool of skilled technology talent available in India to further enhance its in-house core capabilities. So the bank is nurturing local leaders within India IT. They would have accountability and ownership for delivery of IT solutions and services to the bank’s global businesses.

The bank hires from premier engineering and management colleges in India, with a focus on entry level talent who have up to one year of experience. Credit Suisse also offers an intensive Technical Analyst (TA) Programme, a career starter programme that targets the best applicants from top tier technology schools. Nearly 100 TAs across the 2-year rolling programme are able to gain exposure to the latest technologies in financial services. With over 40% women, the programme also serves as a launch pad for women with technology talent.