  • MORE MARKET STATS

Modi Government’s Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus brings relief to firms; slows pace of credit downgrades

By: |
Published: August 11, 2020 9:16 AM

India’s unprecedented stimulus measures to fight the coronavirus crisis are starting to show signs of slowing the sharp worsening in corporate credit quality.

emerging markets, Covid-19 pandemic, EMDE, poverty rates, poorer health care, share of jobs, Covid-19 infection, covid 19 death rates, developing economiesBorrowing costs have declined for local companies due to a barrage of stimulus steps.

By Anurag Joshi

India’s unprecedented stimulus measures to fight the coronavirus crisis are starting to show signs of slowing the sharp worsening in corporate credit quality. There have been around five downgrades for every one upgrade of rupee debt of Indian firms since July 1. That compares with a ratio of almost 11 to one in the three months ended June 30, a record rate, according to a review of moves by India’s four main credit assessors — CARE Ratings, Crisil, ICRA and India Ratings & Research.

Related News

“The stimulus has brought incremental relief to firms in India, helping them to stay afloat and avoid the risk of closures,” said TN Arun Kumar, chief ratings officer at CARE Ratings Ltd. “The measures have helped corporates tide over cash problems and boosted their short-term credit profiles.”

Also Read: Sensex and Nifty stare at positive opening; 6 things to know before the opening bell today

Borrowing costs have declined for local companies due to a barrage of stimulus steps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unveiled $277 billion of stimulus in May, while the central bank pumped $50 billion of cash into domestic banks in March and it has cut its benchmark repurchase rate to the lowest level ever. The lower funding rates are important for India’s corporate sector, which faces a bill of about 1.5 trillion rupees ($20 billion) in bond repayments in the quarter through September.

Yield premiums for AAA ranked 10-year rupee company notes over similar-maturity sovereign debt have declined to 80 basis points from 152 at the end of May, the highest since 2009, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Also Read: How Jio Platforms stake significantly helps Mukesh Ambani’s RIL amid weaker operations this year

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Modi Governments Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus brings relief to firms slows pace of credit downgrades
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sundaram Finance Q1 net up 6% to Rs 166 crore
2South Indian Bank gets RBI nod for non-financial subsidiary
3IFC invests $10 million in Endiya Partners