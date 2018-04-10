Credit bureau veteran Darshan Shah joins LenddoEFL as Managing Director

Singapore-based financial SaaS company, LenddoEFL, has appointed Darshan Shah as Managing Director, India and South Asia. Shah is a credit bureau veteran and brings close to two decades of experience including credit reporting, scoring, analytics and technology. He will be leading LenddoEFL’s team and expansion in India and South Asia. Also, he‘ll be responsible for driving deeper engagement with the company’s existing and new financial institution clients.

Commenting on the his appointment, Shah said “Having worked across geographies and being well-versed with the problem of credit coverage, I look forward to leveraging my experiences to work on the challenge of financial inclusion in India. The need is massive with less than 45% of Indian adults included in the credit bureau and less than 10% borrowing from a financial institution in the last year, as per the World Bank.”

Previously, Shah worked with the largest credit bureaus in the world, including Experian, Transunion CIBIL, and Equifax (Canada) before joining LenddoEFL.

The company operates in over 20 emerging markets and uses new sources of data, such as digital footprint, mobile phone data, behavioral analytics, and character traits, to provide credit scoring and identity verification solutions for individuals and SMBs.

“The opportunity for LenddoEFL in South Asia is immense,” said Paolo Montessori,Chief Operating Officer, LenddoEFL. “Darshan’s rich experience combined with his passion for helping people access faster and cheaper credit is a perfect fit for our team,” he added.

The company claims to have provided credit scoring, verification and analytics services to over 50 financial institutions serving over 6 million people and lending $2 billion since its inception. Also, last year the financial SaaS company, Lenddo, merged with Entrepreneurial Finance Lab (EFL) to provide diverse options of credit scoring and identity verification.