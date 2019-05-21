Creador invests $18 million in iValue InfoSolutions

May 21, 2019

iValue InfoSolutions, a valued added distributor, provides solutions and associated services around data, network and application to Indian enterprises.

Private equity firm Creador Tuesday said it has picked up a minority stake, through its affiliate Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd, in iValue InfoSolutions for Rs 125 crore (about USD 18 million). iValue InfoSolutions, a valued added distributor, provides solutions and associated services around data, network and application to Indian enterprises.

“This investment provides us a significant opportunity to partner with large, fast-growing technology vendors and help accelerate along with enhanced strategic and competitive advantage,” iValue InfoSolutions co-founder and Chief Strategic Officer Sriram Srinivasan said. He added that the proceeds of the funding will also be used to strengthen technology solutions portfolio and capabilities as well as ramping up international operations in geographies like SAARC and Africa.

“We are also keen to grow inorganically through acquisitions that will complement our expertise and offerings,” he said, but declined to comment on the valuation of the deal. iValue has about 170 employees and plans to increase that to 300 over the next few years. The company crossed revenue of USD 100 million (about Rs 700 crore) last year and has been growing at a CAGR of 53 per cent, Sriram said. This is Creador’s eleventh investment in India. The private equity firm primarily invests in India and South-East Asian countries in verticals like financial services, building materials, healthcare and pharma.

Creador Advisors India Senior Vice President Arjun Balan said India is one of the fastest growing cybersecurity markets in the world and Creador saw a good opportunity in iValue. “iValue has established itself as a dominant player with a strong, entrepreneurial leadership team that is a great fit for Creador,” he said.

