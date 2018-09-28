Crash test: Wow! Maruti’s SUV Vitara Brezza scores an impressive 4-star rating

The zero star result was partly due to the lack of airbags which caused the head and chest to impact the steering wheel.

India-made Maruti’s sport utility vehicle Vitara Brezza scored an impressive four star rating in the latest crash tests.

Releasing its latest ‘SaferCarsForIndia’ crash test results on Thursday, Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) , a UK-based charity that conducts crash safety tests on cars across the world, said while Maruti Suzuki achieved an encouraging four star result with the Vitara Brezza, on the other hand Renault failed to impress with the zero star Lodgy.

Earlier in August, GNCAP awarded a four star rating to Tata Motor’s SUV Nexon.

In the adult occupant protection category, both Maruti’s Vitara Brezza and Tata’s Nexon scored a four star rating while in the child occupant protection rating, Brezza scored two stars while Nexon scored one point higher and got three stars.

The overall body shell rating of both the SUVs have been rated as stable. A rigid body is one of the key aspects of the safety of the car as it absorbs the initial impact, GNCAP said in a release here.

The Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon went through a frontal offset crash test conducted at a speed of 64km/h. The Global NCAP stated that the head and neck protection for the driver and passenger is good while the chest protection is adequate.

Overall, both the vehicles performed really well in the crash tests. Both were equipped with two airbags each.

According to GNCAP, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with standard double airbags, ABS, and ISOFIX anchorages, achieved four stars for Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant protection.

The Adult Occupant Protection was good and robust.

The Child Occupant Protection rating was only two stars due to the forward facing positioning of the 18 month old dummy in the test though the 3 year old dummy received good protection.

The markings for the ISOFIX anchorages were also incorrect, according to Global NCAP testing protocols.

The Tata Nexon offered better child protection than Maruti’s Brezza. Both are equipped with standard safety features such as driver and passenger airbag, seatbelt pre-tensioners and ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

All the safety features played a vital role in scoring an impressive four-star rating and the body structure is also rigid and stable.

The Renault Lodgy without airbags in its standard version achieved zero stars for Adult Occupant Protection and two stars for Child Occupant Protection.

The zero star result was partly due to the lack of airbags which caused the head and chest to impact the steering wheel.

The car also showed an unstable structure during the crash with deformations even in the rear door and a rupture in the footwell area during the crash. The lack of ISOFIX anchorages meant that the child seats needed to be installed with adult seatbelts, that could not prevent excessive forward excursion of the 3 year old dummy which impacted its head on the driver seat backrest, the world crash test rating body said in a statement.

“It is surprising and matter of great concern that global car makers are still producing cars that offer sub-standard and zero safety in India, the same models will be considered illegal in their own countries,” said Eng. Alejanro Furas, technical director, GNCAP.

David Ward, Global NCAP secretary general said, “The four star result for Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza is really impressive. It demonstrates clearly the safety engineering capabilities of India’s leading vehicle manufacturer.

It also shows the beneficial effects of the Indian government’s new crash test standards helping to raise levels of vehicle safety. We are getting very close now to seeing India’s first five star car.

In contrast, the zero star Renault Lodgy is extremely disappointing. Global NCAP had hoped that Renault had learned from the difficult experience they had with the Kwid.

It’s time now for Renault to make front air bags standard across their entire Indian product range.”