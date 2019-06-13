Crackdown on illegal signal boosters, DoPT raids several locations in raided in Delhi-NCR

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has cracked down on illegal signal boosters installed by individuals by raiding various localities in Delhi and NCR. As per industry body COAI, teams from wireless monitoring organisation, DoT, with support of relevant authorities and mobile operators conducted raids on several locations to take down illegal mobile signal repeaters. These locations included both residential and commercial establishments in various localities of Delhi like Laxmi Nagar, Paharganj, Greater Kailash, Patel Nagar, South Extension, Chandni Chowk, Rohini, Lajpat Nagar, Rajouri Garden etc. Raids were also conducted in Gurugram and Noida as well as in Karol Bagh, where such illegal equipment was being sold. \u201cWith this exercise in Delhi, 32 illegal repeaters were removed and 46 notices were given to remove the identified ones with immediate effect. Heavy fines may be imposed on owners of several premises and notices were served to the rest,\u201d COAI said.