CPSEs to get 12 months to sell non-core assets, failure may lead to budget cuts

By: | Published: April 17, 2019 3:12 AM

A downgrade would bring down MoU rating from ‘excellent’ to ‘very good’ and ‘very good’ to ‘good’, resulting in reduction from 100% eligibility of performance-linked pay to 80% and 60%, respectively.

CPSEs to get 12 months to sell non-core assets, failure may lead to budget cuts (Representational image)CPSEs to get 12 months to sell non-core assets, failure may lead to budget cuts (Representational image)

Central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) will now be denied budgetary support while their staff will lose on their performance-linked pay, if these firms fail in meeting the goals of monetising their assets. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has issued guidelines which said state-run companies will have 12 months to monetise non-core assets identified by a ministerial panel headed by the finance minister, without having to forgo Budget funds.

DIPAM also included asset monetisation as one of the targets in the customary MoUs that the CPSEs sign with the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE). This means that a slippage in the performance on this count could result in a firm’s rating downgrade and consequent reduction in variable pay of its staff. Currently, performance-related pay can be as high as 150% of basic pay for CMDs while it is 40% for the lowest grade officers if the rating of the PSU performance is ‘excellent’.

A downgrade would bring down MoU rating from ‘excellent’ to ‘very good’ and ‘very good’ to ‘good’, resulting in reduction from 100% eligibility of performance-linked pay to 80% and 60%, respectively.

READ ALSO | Jet Airways not to be dragged to NCLT; lenders seek resolution by seeking bids

“The Department of Expenditure and Department of Economic Affairs may consider any proposal from the CPSE/administrative ministry for budgetary support only after looking at the achievement of asset monetisation target by the CPSE. Performance of contract management will be considered before sanctioning any government budgetary support,” the DIPAM said.

The assets to be monetised by PSUs include land and buildings, brown-field operational assets such as pipelines (like that of GAIL), roads (NHAI) and mobile towers (MTNL/BSNL). It would also include financial assets like equity shares, debt securities and other hybrid instruments that are in the possession of the CPSEs.

While the Centre would retain 100% of the proceeds from monetisation of non-core assets of units identified for strategic sale and enemy properties, it could share a large chunk of the proceeds with CPSEs in case operational assets are monetised. The proceeds to the Centre from asset monetisation would be counted as disinvestment receipts, which so far only included receipts from equity sales in CPSEs and other entities.

The asset monetisation policy could also be tapped to use defence land for commercial purposes like in the US and Canada. The new asset monetisation policy was announced in the interim budget for 2019-20.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. CPSEs to get 12 months to sell non-core assets, failure may lead to budget cuts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
How corporate sector fared in five years of Modi Sarkar
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Developing country tag: US seeks review at WTO, targets India
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Food Corporation takes fresh NSSF loan of Rs 60,000 crore
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition