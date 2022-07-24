CPSEs post 70% growth in net profit in FY21

Helped by lower operating and interest costs as well as a lower base, central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) posted a whopping 70% growth in net profit in the financial year 2020-21 (FY21), when the country was hit by Covid-19 pandemic, even though gross sales declined marginally, according to the latest public enterprise survey. The net profit of CPSEs had declined nearly 35% in FY20.

Net profit of the 255 operating CPSEs rose to Rs1.58 trillion in FY21 from Rs0.93 trillion in the previous year. However, the total income of these CPSEs fell 1.3% on year to Rs24.26 trillion in FY21, largely due to a decline in petroleum (refinery & marketing), transport & logistics services & crude oil.

Yet, the CPSEs posted a substantial increase in profit due to contraction in commodity prices, lower interest costs and continued reduction in staff, which helped them trim down operating costs.

A major proportion of the profit was contributed by state-run petroleum refining-marketing companies, where it increased from Rs3,000 crore in FY20 to Rs54,000 crore in FY21, up by 17 times.

Indian Oil was the most profitable CPSE with Rs21,836 crore in FY21, followed by Bharat Petroleum Corporation ( Rs19, 042 crore) and NTPC ( Rs13,770 crore).

Whereas, BSNL was the top loss-making CPSE with Rs7,453 crore in FY21, followed by Air India ( Rs7,017 crore) and Bharat Heavy Electricals ( Rs2,717 crore).

With a substantial reduction in regular employees as well as contractual workers, the salary and wage cost of the CPSEs declined nearly 6% to Rs1.47 trillion in FY21 from Rs1.56 trillion in FY20.