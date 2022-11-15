CPSEs get blueprint to shut down subsidiaries

To fast-track the closure of identified subsidiaries of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), the Centre has issued new timelines for the disposal of assets and retrenchment of employees not opting for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) to achieve closure of such units in less than nine months after getting nod from competent authority.

The new guidelines follow the government decision in May to give more powers to boards of parent CPSEs to close their subsidiaries by taking in-principle nod from a group of ministers (alternative mechanism or AM) instead of the Cabinet.

Currently, the boards do not have powers for disinvestment/closure of their subsidiaries or units or stake in JVs. Therefore, approval of the Cabinet/CCEA was needed by holding/parent CPSEs for the closure of their downstream companies, irrespective of the size of operations/capital deployed of such subsidiaries, etc.

According to the guidelines issued by the department of public enterprises (DPE), from the date (T0) the department of investment and public asset management gets the nod from the AM for the closure of a unit, preparation of the draft closure note for the subsidiary and its approval by the parent CPSE Board has to be completed in five months.

Within seven months of T0, the norms prescribe the return of leasehold land of the subsidiary to the respective state governments, transfer of freehold land to the National Land Monetisation Corporation, intimation to labour ministry of closure, transfer of assets to holding company/administrative ministry, VRS to employees and statutory dues (retrenchment if VRS not availed), settlement of statutory dues/taxes, payment of secured creditors as one-time settlement and disposal of movable assets.

In T0 plus eight months and 15 days, the closure process will be completed with an application to the Registrar of Companies for the removal of the name of the subsidiary.

The Budget for FY22 unveiled the strategic sector policy which entails that the government have a minimum presence in the four broad sectors while the remaining ones can be privatised or merged or closed. These sectors are atomic energy, space and defence; transport and telecommunications; power, petroleum, coal and other minerals; banking, insurance and financial services. In the non-strategic sector, all CPSEs will be privatized or closed in case of privatization is not possible.