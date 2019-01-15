CPSE closure plans stuck: Only two tiny firms have wound up since 2014

The under-achievement in liquidating terminally sick CPSEs is being ascribed to stay orders put by courts (mostly on petitions filed by workers’ unions and banks), delays in disposal of lands and other immovable assets and non-payment of statutory dues like salaries and taxes.

While the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) is beginning to impart momentum to the way industrial sickness is resolved without the assets in question losing much value, a scheme announced by the NDA government in September 2016 would have complemented this process by fast-tracking the closure of perennially sick central public sector enterprises (CPSEs).

However, it has managed to complete the winding up of only two of the 19 sick CPSEs that have been approved for closure since it came to power in 2014. In the case of another about 10 such CPSEs recommended for closure by the Niti Aayog, the government is yet to take a call, while its ‘revival plan’ for the mammoth Air India, which is deep in the red, carries little conviction.

The under-achievement in liquidating terminally sick CPSEs is being ascribed to stay orders put by courts (mostly on petitions filed by workers’ unions and banks), delays in disposal of lands and other immovable assets and non-payment of statutory dues like salaries and taxes.

READ ALSO: Flipkart’s Sachin Bansal books $21 million ride in Ola

While two relatively small companies — Indian Oil —CREDA Biofuels and CREDA-HPCL Biofuels — are the ones that completed the closure formalities, many large loss-making firms that are a drain on the exchequer, including Hindustan Photo Films, HMT Watches, Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (IDPL) and Tungabhadra Steel Products, are still awaiting closure.

The CPSE sickness has been a intractable issue for many years, with its deleterious impact on government finances and the erosion of capital assets created. There were 188 government companies and corporations with accumulated losses of Rs 1,23,194 crore as on March 31, 2017. Of these, the net worth of 71 companies had been completely eroded by their accumulated losses.

In FY18, there were 71 loss-making CPSEs which posted combined losses of Rs 31,261 crore, up 14% y-o-y.

READ ALSO: Bajaj Finance slapped with Rs 1 crore penalty by RBI; here’s why

During the tenure of the NDA government, nearly 3,000 acres of land belonging to 19 units were disposed of with the CPSEs either returning the land to the respective state governments or selling the immovable asset to public or private agencies. Of the remaining 4,000-acre land in their possession, a sizeable chunk will be used for the affordable housing projects of the Centre, while the balance land parcels are entangled in disputes over titles and other records and are mostly under litigation.

So far, about 6,000-odd staff of these entities have taken VRS or they have been retrenched. In many cases, employees have gone to the court against VRS conditions and have obtained stay orders on the closure process. In some cases, lenders too have got stay on the process as their dues have not been cleared.

READ ALSO: CPI inflation falls to 18-month low; declines to 2.19% in December

The name of a company can’t be struck of the registrar of companies if statutory dues are not settled. For example, in the case of HMT Watches, which got the Cabinet approval for closure in 2016, 813 employees were relieved on VRS while 2 were terminated. However, 146 employees at its facility in Ranibagh (Uttarakhand) did not opt for VRS and challenged the decision in the high court, which granted a stay. However, the company’s land and buildings in Bengaluru and Tumkur were sold to Isro and some to Gail.

Similarly, in HMT Tractor case, 850 out of its 1,000-odd employees opted for VRS. But, 150 workmen did not avail of VRS and moved the court and the closure has to wait till the case is adjudicated.

READ ALSO: Reality check: 10% quota for economically weaker section, but govt job vacancies shrinking, shows DoPT data

“The government is literally struggling to close down the sick CPSEs which are a drag on the exchequer,” an official said.

The Cabinet approved closure of Ooty-based Hindustan Photo Films in October 2004. But the process had remained stuck for 13 years owing to a litigation over VRS terms. The Madras High Court finally resolved the matter related to the compensation to some employees in 2017. Even though it has virtually no operations for years, Hindustan Photo Films continues to be one of the top loss-making CPSEs with annual losses of about Rs 3,000 crore each for the past several years due to unpaid liabilities including loans. It made a loss of Rs 2,917 crore in FY18.