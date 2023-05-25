scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

CPP Investments’ India portfolio hits Rs 1.3 trillion

Investments in Asia Pacific represent 26% of CPP Investments’ total assets as of March 31, 2023.

Written by Raghavendra Kamath
Updated:
CPP Investments
In FY23, CPP Investments made a private equity investment  of $425 million in VerSe Innovation, a local language artificial intelligence-driven content platform in India. (Representational image: Reuters)

CPP Investments (CPPIB) , Canada’s largest pension fund, said on Wednesday that its investments in India has a hit a milestone of Rs 1.3 trillion ($14.8 billion) for the first time. CPPIB said it has seen 11% growth in Indian assets since March 31, 2022.

Investments in Asia Pacific represent 26% of CPP Investments’ total assets as of March 31, 2023. The Canadian pension fund manager ended fiscal year 2023 with net assets of $570 billion, compared to $539 billion at the end of previous fiscal.

Also Read

In FY23, CPP Investments made a private equity investment  of $425 million in VerSe Innovation, a local language artificial intelligence-driven content platform in India. It now  holds a 13.8% stake in the company. 

Also Read

It made another private equity investment of $120 million last fiscal alongside CVC Capital in Sajjan India, a specialised agrochemical manufacturer in India. CPP Investments now holds up to 17% stake in the firm.

It also picked up stake in Nykaa and Zomato during FY23. It invested C$110 million ($80.91 million) in Nykaa, an e-commerce company focused on beauty, wellness and fashion products. It also picked up stake worth C$176 million ($129.46 million) in Zomato, an online food delivery company.

Also Read

CPPIB has also committed C$925 million or $680.40 million, across two transactions in ReNew Energy Global , a renewable energy independent power producer in India. 

The Canadian company invested upto C$786 million ($578.15 million) across two transactions IndInfravit Trust, an infrastructure investment trust, which acquires brownfield road concessions in India. CPP Investments committed up to C$700 million ($514.90 million) to fund the acquisition of five road concessionaires and invested C$86 million ($63.26 million) to bring its total stake to 49.9%.

In 2009, CPP Investments made its debut investment in India with sponsorship of Multiples Private Equity fund. In 2015, it opened an office in Mumbai, the fund’s second office in the Asia-Pacific region.

More Stories on
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 25-05-2023 at 07:28 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market