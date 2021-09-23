CPCL begins work on over Rs 31,000-crore refinery project at Nagapattinam

CPCL subsequently awarded contracts amounting to Rs 1,538 crore to project management consultants Engineers India (EIL), McDermott and Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE).

Chennai Petroleum Corporation (CPCL), from the stable Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), has kick-started project activities for its new refinery and petrochemical complex at Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.

CPCL, along with IOCL, is installing a 9 MMTPA grass root refinery project at an estimated investment of Rs 31,580 crore at Nagapattinam and the project is planned to be completed in 45 months.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin had handed over the order for the acquisition of 606 acres of land parcel adjoining the existing refinery site, at Nagapattinam to S M Vaidya, chairman, IOCL in the presence of Arvind Kumar, MD, CPCL and other directors of CPCL on September 3, 2021.

Engineering discussions were kick-started with all three consultants from last week at CPCL corporate office in Chennai.